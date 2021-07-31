Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$696.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$700.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE:FFH traded up C$7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$525.54. 97,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,850. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,386,631.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

