Fantom (FTM) Trading 35.7% Higher This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Fantom has a market capitalization of $635.67 million and $67.85 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.