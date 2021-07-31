Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMFG remained flat at $$21.45 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

