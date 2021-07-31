Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMFG remained flat at $$21.45 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
