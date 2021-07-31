Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

