Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 31.2% in July

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,786,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 12,768,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,573,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FMCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $721.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.71. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

