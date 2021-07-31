Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

