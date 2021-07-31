Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,657,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after buying an additional 211,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

