Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 22.55%.

FHI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 889,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

