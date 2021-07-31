Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

ONEQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. 138,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

