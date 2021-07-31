Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTRPF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 64,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,939. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.