Financial Comparison: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.52 $3.26 million $0.06 485.00 Afya $233.20 million 9.19 $56.66 million $0.61 37.70

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Afya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arco Platform presently has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. Afya has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Afya.

Risk & Volatility

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58% Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Afya beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network consisted of 6,119 partner schools and 1,785,576 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

