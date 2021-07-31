Financial Comparison: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -12.43% -59.46% -8.11% Aramark -5.42% -14.89% -2.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Aramark 0 6 3 0 2.33

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%. Aramark has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Aramark.

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Aramark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.47 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.32 Aramark $12.83 billion 0.70 -$461.53 million ($0.17) -206.65

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aramark beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of March 3, 2021, it operated approximately 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

