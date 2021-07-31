Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,167. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

