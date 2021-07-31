FIO Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.44 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and $10.44 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

