Firo (FIRO) Trading Up 22.5% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Firo has a total market cap of $67.53 million and $5.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00013334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021176 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,140,430 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

