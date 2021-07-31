First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

