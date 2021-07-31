First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Dividend of $0.18

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. 10,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $236.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

