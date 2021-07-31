First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of First Horizon worth $61,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,254 shares of company stock worth $12,012,931. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

