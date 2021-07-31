First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

