First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.76% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $69,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FMBI stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.