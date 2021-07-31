First National Bank of South Miami Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.49. 23,997,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

