First National Bank of South Miami Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 10,373,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

