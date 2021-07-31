First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $86.04. 3,767,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

