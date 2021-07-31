First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 44.3% in July

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

FEO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 14,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,457. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.