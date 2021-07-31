First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 327,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,978. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,751,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

