First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 12,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,110. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.