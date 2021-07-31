First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 12,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,110. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
