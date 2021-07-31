First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

