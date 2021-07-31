First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FNY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 52,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.