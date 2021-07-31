First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 172.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.