Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

