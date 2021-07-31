Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $115.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.