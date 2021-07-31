Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 3,848,068 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$347.92 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.