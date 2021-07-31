Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for about 6.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Five9 worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.29. 1,201,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,065. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.47.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.