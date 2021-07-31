Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLGMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGMF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

