FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 23,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.95.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
