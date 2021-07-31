FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 23,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,374 shares of company stock worth $297,562. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

