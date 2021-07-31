FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.