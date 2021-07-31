Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Flowers Foods worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

