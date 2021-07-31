Fluity (FLTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,243.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $5,243.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,467 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

