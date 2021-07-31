Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.10

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and $200,018.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,491,745 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

