FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. FNCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 33.09%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

