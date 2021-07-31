Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$2.13. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 100,650 shares traded.

FOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$397.26 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

