Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Formula One Group worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

FWONA opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

