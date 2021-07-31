Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $115.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.64 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $896.19 million, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

