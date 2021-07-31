Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,017. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

