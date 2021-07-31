Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 60,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

