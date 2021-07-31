Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.900 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

FTNT stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

