Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. Fortive updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.
FTV traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,540. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Recommended Story: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.