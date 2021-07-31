Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.37 Million

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $380.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.50 million and the highest is $391.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

