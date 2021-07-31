Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 269.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOX. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FOX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

