Fractal 1-Day Volume Tops $402,832.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $402,832.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00102014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.03 or 1.00161239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00818731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

